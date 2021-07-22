Primecoin (XPM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $678,743.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and approximately $678,743.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0920 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,055,054 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

