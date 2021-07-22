Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Primis Financial to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.10 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 22.35%. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Shares of FRST stock opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.33 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Alan Johnson acquired 1,715 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $25,296.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,642. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,390 shares of company stock valued at $229,149 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.