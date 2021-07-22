Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,273,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after buying an additional 889,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 53.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,045,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,652,000 after purchasing an additional 364,285 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,573,000 after purchasing an additional 261,747 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,858,000 after purchasing an additional 161,262 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,666,000 after buying an additional 121,748 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $29.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.71%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

