Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,155 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 1,398.4% during the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 633,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,987,000 after acquiring an additional 591,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFG. Credit Suisse Group raised Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.09.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.63. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.39%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

