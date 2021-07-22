PROG (PRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PROG (NYSE:PRG) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. PROG has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.800-4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.80-$4.05 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. On average, analysts expect PROG to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE PRG opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.01. PROG has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $67.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRG shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

