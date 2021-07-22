Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.
PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90.
In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,974 shares of company stock valued at $93,358,292 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
