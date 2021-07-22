Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

PGNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Progyny alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $56.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.69 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.90.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Progyny news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $17,822,160.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,542,974 shares of company stock valued at $93,358,292 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the first quarter worth $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 46.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.