Project WITH (WIKEN) Price Hits $0.0038 on Major Exchanges

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. One Project WITH coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project WITH has traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar. Project WITH has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and $249,734.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Project WITH Coin Profile

WIKEN is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 853,061,998 coins. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official Twitter account is @Project_WITH_ . The official website for Project WITH is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

Project WITH Coin Trading

