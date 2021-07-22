Proofpoint (PFPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proofpoint to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $175.00 on Thursday. Proofpoint has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of -74.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $173.12.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFPT. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

