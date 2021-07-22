ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Down 3.3%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) fell 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.81. 3,538 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,101,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. ProPetro’s revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,793 shares of company stock worth $981,014. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ProPetro by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ProPetro by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

