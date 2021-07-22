ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $99.90. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $99.90, with a volume of 2,290 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

