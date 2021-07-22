Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Proto Labs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $87.73 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $82.16 and a 12 month high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 58.10 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.66.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

