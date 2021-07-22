PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.84) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a negative net margin of 105.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTCT stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.47. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.99.

PTCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

