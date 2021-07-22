Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Hits Market Cap of $261.12 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00003093 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $261.12 million and $28.20 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars.

