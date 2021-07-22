PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $357.70

Shares of PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 357.70 ($4.67) and traded as low as GBX 330 ($4.31). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 333.50 ($4.36), with a volume of 199,713 shares trading hands.

PRTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price objective on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 357.70. The company has a market capitalization of £955.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33.

In related news, insider Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

