Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Trading Up 4% Over Last 7 Days

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $11.19 or 0.00034608 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $2.95 million and approximately $20,181.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00040839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00105300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,398.75 or 1.00230579 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

