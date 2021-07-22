Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Victory Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Victory Capital from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of VCTR opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Victory Capital has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $212.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.52 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 40.14%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 12.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Victory Capital by 65.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

