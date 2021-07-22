Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Issued By Truist Securiti

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of VSE in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $164.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million.

VSEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $51.81 on Thursday. VSE has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $53.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $658.19 million, a PE ratio of -143.92 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VSE during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in VSE by 16.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s payout ratio is 13.69%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

