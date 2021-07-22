Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Issued By Truist Securiti

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s FY2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $21.15 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

