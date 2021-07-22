Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Issued By Raymond James

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NOA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bankshares upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.25.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock opened at C$17.50 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.65. The company has a market cap of C$491.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$7.58 and a 52 week high of C$21.30.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total transaction of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$13.95 per share, with a total value of C$27,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at C$27,890. Insiders have sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 over the last 90 days.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.