Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for TC Energy Co. Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

TC Energy stock opened at $48.47 on Thursday. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.75.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

