Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) Cut by Analyst

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bombardier’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Bombardier (TSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.52 billion.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to a “speculative” rating in a report on Sunday, May 16th.

Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.

