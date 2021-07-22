Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Incyte Co. Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:INCY)

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Incyte in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Incyte’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

INCY stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.90. Incyte has a 12 month low of $75.52 and a 12 month high of $107.74.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.73 million. Incyte had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total value of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,177 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after purchasing an additional 128,752 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Incyte by 67.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,988,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Incyte by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,275,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after purchasing an additional 289,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

