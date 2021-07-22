Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of VAC opened at $155.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.72 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Vivid Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $248,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

