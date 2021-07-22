Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Reduced by KeyCorp

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.72. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $148.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.96. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $66.79 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 307.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 303.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 51,981 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,750,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,088,000 after purchasing an additional 891,793 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,125,117.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock valued at $13,075,474. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

