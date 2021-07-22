Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Skillz Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Skillz in a research report issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.13). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Skillz’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $83.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.74 million.

SKLZ has been the subject of several other research reports. decreased their target price on Skillz from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.06.

SKLZ opened at $15.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.30. Skillz has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $46.30.

In related news, Director Kent Wakeford sold 30,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $634,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,609,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,234,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Skillz by 4,564.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

