Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Issued By Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

NYSE:HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,259,000 after acquiring an additional 500,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,908,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after buying an additional 21,740 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 550.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,319,101 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Halliburton by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,384,067 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 974,371 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

