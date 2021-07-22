Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

IPAR opened at $75.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.67. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after acquiring an additional 68,688 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Inter Parfums by 20.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 247,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,568,000 after acquiring an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.