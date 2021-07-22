Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Airbnb, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $139.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.42. The firm has a market cap of $85.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.97.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $450,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,463 shares in the company, valued at $881,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,020,714 shares of company stock valued at $432,036,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

