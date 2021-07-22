Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Boosted by KeyCorp

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dominion Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.03. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

