Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Boosted by Analyst

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Energy Transfer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ET. Mizuho began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of ET stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.8% in the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 73,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 630,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,702,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after purchasing an additional 899,194 shares in the last quarter. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

