Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for F.N.B. Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

FNB has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $11.58 on Thursday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.65.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in F.N.B. by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 116,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after buying an additional 176,526 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

