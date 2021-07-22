Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Increased by Analyst

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Fair Isaac in a research note issued on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

FICO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.44.

FICO opened at $540.83 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $504.14.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,086 shares of company stock worth $27,929,875. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 50.0% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

