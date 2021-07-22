Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Increased by Analyst

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.13. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.59 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 50,346 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $707,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,185,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $610,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

