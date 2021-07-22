Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. Lifted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for ManpowerGroup in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.60. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $109.82 on Thursday. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

