Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Netflix, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Wedbush boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.35. Wedbush currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.59 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie cut their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.23.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.63 on Thursday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $511.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 281.7% in the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.