QASH Price Hits $0.0649 on Top Exchanges (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One QASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, QASH has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. QASH has a market cap of $22.70 million and $375,889.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00049689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014335 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.44 or 0.00854005 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

QASH Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

