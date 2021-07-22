QBE Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Shares Up 1%

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.84. 26,768 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 69,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.33.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QBIEY)

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, institutional, and multinational customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

