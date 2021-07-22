QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QGEN. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,427,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 198,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 132,428 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QIAGEN by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 834,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after purchasing an additional 188,574 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QIAGEN stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QIAGEN has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

