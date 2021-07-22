QIAGEN (QGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QIAGEN to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QIAGEN alerts:

QIAGEN stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.24.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

QIAGEN Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Featured Article: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for QIAGEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QIAGEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.