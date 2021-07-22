Qtum (QTUM) Hits Market Cap of $554.27 Million

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00017421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $554.27 million and $129.47 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,585,433 coins and its circulating supply is 98,551,630 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

