Quant (QNT) Achieves Market Cap of $886.21 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market capitalization of $886.21 million and approximately $9.76 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $73.41 or 0.00224974 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000191 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001295 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.80 or 0.00845277 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

