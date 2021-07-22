Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 936.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,867 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.48% of Quantum worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quantum by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

In other news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 19,878 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $144,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 292,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 8,077 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $57,750.55. Insiders have sold a total of 181,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,478 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.40. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $363.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

