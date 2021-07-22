Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Cap Reaches $14.19 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC on exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $14.19 million and $47,897.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,322.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,028.12 or 0.06274592 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $445.06 or 0.01376929 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.13 or 0.00371658 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.49 or 0.00134540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00614560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.22 or 0.00384327 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.41 or 0.00304453 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,472,899 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

