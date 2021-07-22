Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Quest Diagnostics updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.650-$11.350 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.65-11.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.63. The company had a trading volume of 37,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,761. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $104.10 and a 12 month high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

