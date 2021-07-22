Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.650-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.54 billion-$9.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.45 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DGX. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX opened at $135.78 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $104.10 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.