QunQun Price Hits $0.0073 on Major Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. QunQun has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and approximately $893,532.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 36.5% higher against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00050077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00014600 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $290.18 or 0.00888875 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006230 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

