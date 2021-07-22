R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,330,793 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 25,701 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.51% of R1 RCM worth $32,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM stock opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $59,206,332.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock worth $386,506,333. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.