R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCM. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RCM opened at $20.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51. R1 RCM has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCM. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $467,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,892 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

