Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.22-0.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $741-744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.99 million.Rackspace Technology also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97. Rackspace Technology has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -14.01.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.96.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones acquired 5,409 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $99,741.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $229,886.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 and have sold 71,318 shares valued at $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

