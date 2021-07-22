Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.220-$0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $741 million-$744 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.66 million.

Shares of RXT opened at $19.20 on Thursday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on RXT shares. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rackspace Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.96.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,540.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and sold 71,318 shares worth $1,395,116. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

